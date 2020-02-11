6th congressional district candidate profile: Rhonda Foxx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rhonda Foxx is the only candidate running for the Democratic nomination for North Carolina’s 6th congressional district who hasn’t run for anything before.

But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been involved.

“What differentiates me from my colleagues in this race is I've been in Washington working our everyday issues,” Foxx said.

She’s referring to the last five years which she’s spent as chief of staff for North Carolina’s 12th district Congresswoman Alma Adams. In that time, she’s come to believe America needs universal health care.

“I believe in a single-payer system,” she said, and in the meantime, strengthening the Affordable Care Act. “Let's say you had a wall and you had a hole in that wall. Would you knock that wall down? The answer is, no, you would strengthen it.”

Her passion is criminal justice reform and she doesn’t think the recent “Second Chance Act” championed by President Donald Trump does enough.

“We've got to get serious and we've got to get real about making our communities safer. I speak from a place of personal experience. I have lost family members to gun violence,” Foxx said.

She also doesn’t buy the president’s claims that the economy is doing very well.

“If not every person in this country can say, 'The economy is doing well by me,' the economy is not doing well and that's a huge reason that I am in this race,” Foxx said.

One way we can greatly improve the Triad’s economy, Foxx says, is by better supporting our HBCUs.

“When I look at legislation that's specifically drafted to fund our institutions of higher education, our historically black colleges and university have consistently and continuously been underfunded and undervalued,” Foxx said.

Invest in them and, “Make a stronger investment in our regional airport.” Because, “Companies want to know that when they move and relocate here, they're going to be able to do business and thrive and they are.”

Hear more from Rhonda Foxx in this Your Local Election Headquarters profile.