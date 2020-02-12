6th congressional district candidate profile: Kathy Manning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kathy Manning has a host of ideas to improve the health care system in America, like a robust public option and allowing people to buy into Medicare at a younger age, but she is still a fan of the Affordable Care Act which she thinks changed the game in American health care.

“It took us a long time to get the ACA enacted and that was successful in getting 20 million more on health insurance,” Manning said.

With relatively strong economic numbers, Manning insists there are still plenty of people left out of the equation.

"I think the improving economy has to be attributed in many respects to things the Obama administration put into place while they were in office, so we can't give credit to this administration for all the improvement,” she said. “You have to look underneath the numbers. We have people who work 2-3 jobs to support the family appropriately. We still aren't where we need to be for working people to participate in the booming economy.”

And, although education is still largely a state and local concern, Manning believes the federal government has a robust role to play.

“One of the things we need to be doing is this area and across the country is we need to be improving access to high quality education,” Manning said. “We need to make sure we are providing our kids, our students with the kind of top quality education they need, no matter what zip code they live in. They have access to post high school education, if it's career or tech training or 4-year college or beyond. The jobs that are going to be good-paying ones will need more than a high school degree.”

Manning’s concerns go well beyond the economy and education though, and she wonders why some of those issues aren’t mentioned as priorities for some candidates.

“The environment and we have seen in North Carolina all kinds of problems pop up when people aren't following the right rules. And the last thing we need to do is roll back environmental protection and pulling out of climate treaties,” Manning said. “We ought to be leading the way in the country for clean technologies and clean energy and finding ways to reduce carbon footprint the other area is protection of women's productions rights. We have seen a results of rights over the several years with onerous laws being passed in states across the country. We have seen women's health clinics shut down, they are losing access to care, contraceptives, ability to control reproductive futures.”

