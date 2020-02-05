6th congressional district candidate profile: Derwin Montgomery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Derwin Montgomery has always been precocious.

He ran for – and won a seat on – the Winston-Salem City Council while he was still a student at Winston-Salem State University, beginning his first term in 2009. And he believes the American public is, in his words, “past ready,” for something like universal health care.

“They're ready for something to happen. And when we look at the developed nations around the world, we're the only ones who haven't moved towards a universal health care system,” Montgomery said. “And it's not a place where we're going to cause the nation to go broke. I think that's a fear-tactic from some on the other side who says we can't afford it. We can afford it if we do it right.”

A major concern for Montgomery not just in North Carolina’s 72nd district, which he now represents in the state House, but throughout the state, is gun violence.

“I've sponsored legislation at the state level for red flag laws,” notes Montgomery, referring to laws that would allow police to confiscate someone’s gun if that person is deemed to be a threat.

But Montgomery believes that violence, in the end, is really about economic opportunity.

“Gun violence in urban areas is less about just the criminal activity and more about the issues of economic challenge that exist,” Montgomery said.

And even though the unemployment rate is at historic lows in the African-American community and wages are rising, Montgomery sees too many people left behind in the district he wants to represent.

“When we drill down into it, we still have large numbers of individuals who are unemployed or underemployed. I believe we need to move to increase the minimum wage. I sponsored legislation at the state level to do it but I think we need to take that action at the federal level,” he said.

President Donald Trump takes credit for those good economic numbers but Montgomery is quick to claim they go beyond the current administration.

“The economy that we're experiencing, right now, is based upon actions that have been taken beyond the last three years,” he said.

