6th congressional district candidate profile: Bruce Davis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bruce Davis grew up in High Point and, early on, learned the value of entrepreneurship.

His mother was one of 18 children – all of whom, he says, were entrepreneurial. That’s part of why he and his wife, Angela, began Kid Appeal Learning Center in High Point in 1997.

But it wasn’t until the Affordable Care Act passed, 13 years later, that Davis says many of his employees were able to get health care.

“I have 24 employees and I see the difference in them having some health care and when they had no choice at all,” Davis said.

That’s one of the main reasons he supports keeping the ACA.

“I'm in favor of the Affordable Care Act. I think it's a good, solid piece of legislation that may need some tweaking here and there. But we have to build on what we have,” he siad.

And that entrepreneurial spirit is something he’s like to bring to the areas of the 6th district that are missing it. Which is why, when you ask him what his priorities are, he’s quick to include: “Economic development, bringing jobs into our community.”

It may not cure everything but he believes it will go a long way to preventing young people from joining gangs, largely because: “They see all the things – the good things – that are happening but they don't feel like it's happening for them.”

He would also like to find ways to improve people’s incomes because, “When you have children and you cannot go to work or go seek out employment because you've got to care for the babies or you've got to work two or three jobs to provide for the babies.”

Davis believes his experience in local government would help him do all of that at the congressional level.

“I bring the experience to this community. I've served this community three terms as a Guilford County Commissioner. The chairman of the largest board of the commissioners at that time in the state of North Carolina,” he said.

And he is particularly proud of the 20 years he served in the US Marine Corps.

“The Triad has a number of veterans who live in the Triad area, there's a large number, too many who have been neglected and left out,” he said. “People who give so much to this country which allows you and I to work and start businesses and take care of their families and such.”

Hear more from Bruce Davis in this Your Local Election Headquarters profile.