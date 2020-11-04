6 protesters arrested in Raleigh after some in crowd begin ‘throwing fireworks,’ police say

RALEIGH, N.C. — Six people were arrested after Raleigh police broke up a protest that officers say had become illegal, according to Raleigh police.

At about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, a large crowd of protesters gathered near the State Capital grounds and began to march through the downtown Raleigh area.

Shortly after, police say some began “throwing fireworks” and other items.

At 9:46 p.m., officers told the crowd that the gathering had become an unlawful assembly because of illegal activity.

Six people were arrested, and the protesters began to leave the scene shortly after 10 p.m.

The suspects faced charges such as assault on a law enforcement officer, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct and resisting, obstructing and delaying.

