GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you want to vote early in Greensboro’s municipal elections, you have two more chances.

Saturday is the last day to vote at the six locations across the city. The doors close at 3 p.m.

After that, you have to wait until Tuesday to vote for mayor, City Council and five bond issues.

On July 26, your normal polling precinct will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All races are nonpartisan and for 4-year terms, and the ballot is pretty simple:

You may have noticed that residents of District 3 won’t have two candidates on the ballot. That’s because only Zack Matheny remains after Chip Roth, who was voters’ second choice in the primary on May 17, decided to withdraw for health reasons and endorse Matheny, a former member of the council.

Most on the ballot earned their places in the primary on May 17, when about 76,236 ballots were cast – about 20.45% of registered voters – except in District 4, where Hoffmann and Reeder were the only candidates.

Through Wednesday, turnout had been low, with 8,376 votes having been cast in Greensboro. In 2017 there were just less than 30,000 votes cast, half as many as this year’s primary.

When and where you can vote

On Friday you can vote from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the first-floor conference room at the Old Courthouse in downtown Greensboro or 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at five recreational centers: Barber Park, Craft Recreation Center, Griffin Recreation Center, Leonard Recreation Center and Lewis Recreation Center.

On Saturday, you can vote during 8-3 at all six locations.

Are you registered?

The state’s registration deadline has passed, but the Guilford County Elections Office posts that individuals who are not registered in a county may do so at early voting sites under the same-day registration process. You can access more information by clicking on same-day registration information or the notice for same-day registrants.

If you have questions about your registration status, you can find that information at the NC Board Of Elections site. If you need further information, the city of Greensboro provides various points of contact and the Guilford County BOE site offers basic information.