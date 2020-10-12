1,100 ballots in Guilford County set aside for deficiencies as elections officials wait for statewide guidance

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Approximately 1,100 ballots have been set aside for deficiencies as mail in voting continues in Guilford County, according to Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicut.

Collicut explained that due to pending litigation, election officials must wait for guidance from the state while ballots are locked away in their office.

“We are at the mercy of the courts at the moment,” he said Monday. “The State Board put a halt to any of us trying to cure these voter issues, these deficiencies. They just said ‘stop, stop. If you’ve been doing it stop.’”

Collicut said the primary issue is with witness information.

According to Collicut, more than 25,000 ballots have been returned in the county so far.

Many voters have chosen to drop their ballots off in person at the Board of Elections office on Market Street, including Catherine and David Sevier.

The couple encouraged other voters to double check their paperwork before submitting.

“Have your witness be there with you and really check behind you so that if you miss something, you can pick it up,” Catherine Sevier said.

“Everything is pretty cut and dry,” said voter Kenneth Long. “I just took my time, proofread everything, and it was basically 1, 2, 3 here I am.”

Collicut said if you’ve already submitted your ballot with a deficiency the office cannot contact you at this time.

He asks that voters remain patient and track their ballots when possible.

“You can still give us a call or wait,” he said. “Let’s be patient and see. Maybe we will be able to communicate and contact you at some point. And if all else fails, early voting starts on Thursday. There’s Election Day. There’s still ways to vote.”

In Randolph County, 60 ballots have been marked “pending cure.”

Other counties did not immediately respond to requests for information.