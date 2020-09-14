Who Killed Grandma Nancy? A FOX8 Digital Exclusive

Nancy Harvey was the kind of person who would do anything for anyone. A devoted mother and grandmother, she played hard but worked even harder. Nancy owned and operated Atlanta Car Company, a used-car lot in Davidson County, N.C., and by all accounts, she was very successful.

But on January 25, 2013, an employee arrived to work and found Nancy brutally murdered.

To this day, no one has been arrested for the crime investigators describe as “heinous,” leaving everyone wondering who killed Grandma Nancy.

The Podcast

Nancy and Larry Harvey

Daci Grubert poses with a picture of her grandparents



Daci and Grandma Nancy

Nancy’s son Jay and daughter-in-law Amie with their children Jace and Daci

Nancy and her sisters at a family wedding

Timeline

January 25, 2013: An employee arriving for his shift at Atlanta Car Company finds Nancy Harvey, 52, murdered inside the business. Detectives believe Harvey was killed the night before her body was discovered.

May 3, 2013: The Medical Examiner releases Harvey’s autopsy report which details her brutal killing. Dr. Clay Nichols rules her cause of death asphyxiation.

January 2015: Nancy’s family increases the reward for information leading to an arrest from $10,000 to $100,000. Despite the large reward, no one is arrested.

February 9, 2016: The Davidson County Sheriff’s Department releases surveillance video that they believe is connected to Nancy’s murder. The video was shot outside Atlanta Car Company on December 4, 2012 — 52 days before Nancy was killed. It shows at least three people armed with guns and wearing tactical vests and face coverings. Then-Sheriff David Grice said Nancy turned the video over to them in December but declined any additional patrols or security. SBI Special Agent-in-Charge Scott Williams told FOX8 they didn’t release the video sooner in the event a witness or suspect came forward and investigators could use it to confirm their story.

