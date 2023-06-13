Founder’s Day of Caring was established in 2016 by Nexstar founder, chairman and CEO Perry Sook. Every year during the third week of June, Nexstar employees across more than 100 television markets — including FOX8 WGHP in the Piedmont Triad — take part in service projects to benefit their local communities.

In years past, FOX8 has taken on local community service projects like picking up litter to beautify neighborhoods across the Triad and teaming up with Out of the Garden Project to get food to families in need.

FOX8 employees pick up litter in their communities as part of Founder’s Day of Caring 2021. (WGHP) FOX8 employees work to package food for Out of the Garden Project as part of Founder’s Day of Caring 2022. (WGHP)

