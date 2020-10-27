Zeta expected to bring rain to Triad after hitting US Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Zeta is moving towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, and forecasters say we could see an impact in North Carolina.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Zeta was about 45 miles east of Progreso, Mexico, and about 540 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River as it moves northwest at 14 mph.

The storm has maximum wind speeds of 70 mph but may become more powerful.

The National Hurricane Center says that Zeta is expected to turn to the north Tuesday night and pick up pace as it moves north to north-northeast on Wednesday.

The storm could make landfall late Wednesday or Wednesday night.

The effects of Zeta will be felt in North Carolina on Thursday as rain and wind sweep across the state.

“The rain at times may be heavy and around 1″ to 1.5″ is expected,” FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said. “We are expecting showers to end in the afternoon, and wind will be the primary factor for the rest of the day as skies clear out. Highs are going to stay in the lower to mid-70s.”

Latest headlines from FOX8