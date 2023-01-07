We kick off Saturday evening with temperatures in the 40s and mostly clear skies.

Late Saturday night cloud cover begins to increase and temperatures drop into the mid 30s for Sunday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be colder than Saturday, with many in the low 40s.

Weather across the Piedmont Triad

Rain returns early Sunday morning with increasing rain chances from west to east between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. The most widespread of the rainfall looks to be between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. With a few rounds of rainfall through the afternoon and evening Sunday. Lingering spotty showers are possible from 10 PM through midnight. The rain fully clears out of the Triad by late Sunday night.

The majority of the Piedmont Triad will see rainfall however, a few counties in the mountains and foothills are under a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. Sunday through 7 p.m. Sunday. This is to account for the possibility of a freezing rain/sleet mix that would result in less than a tenth of an inch in accumulation.

Those who may see a wintry mix Sunday include anyone living in Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes, Surry, and Patrick (VA) counties.

Cloud cover lingers early Monday morning but we’ll see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s with afternoon temperatures returning to the low 50s.

Morning temperatures will fluctuate between the upper 20s and mid 30s Tuesday through Thursday. Afternoon temperatures remain in the low to mid 50s through Thursday.

Our next pattern change looks to occur at the end of the week with afternoon temperatures back in the 40s and the return of rain chances for the weekend.