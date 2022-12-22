GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As the holiday weekend approaches, travelers at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro are feeling the effects of winter weather. On a busy travel day, flights are experiencing delays and cancellations due to the storm systems affecting travel across the country.

“I have to wait a little while, but that’s OK,” said Mary Susebach, who was waiting for her sister’s flight from Chicago O’Hare. “It’s all good because she’s going to be here, and we’re going to have a great Christmas.”

Beth Kennedy was also waiting for her son on the early flight from Chicago.

“I just wanted him out of there before the blizzard hit,” she said. “I kept watching the weather, and that blizzard coming in is not going to be good.”

Fortunately, the early flight from Chicago arrived with minimal delay, allowing for many happy reunions between loved ones. However, the afternoon flight from Chicago was canceled as well as the flight from Greensboro scheduled on the same plane back to Chicago.

“I’m so happy he got out early,” Kennedy said. “I’m so happy.”

Susebach expressed relief that her sister was able to take an early flight and arrive on time.

“I was very surprised that there wasn’t more cancellations, and I was glad that she got an early flight this morning so that she would get here on time, and we’d have a nice long weekend together,” she said.

Despite the challenges, travelers remain hopeful and grateful to be able to spend the holiday with their loved ones.