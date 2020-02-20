Winter Weather Advisory to begin Thursday morning as snow heads toward Triad

Highs today will be in the upper 30s early, then fall through the afternoon.



Snow tapers off before midnight, leaving 1 to 1 1/2 inches of accumulation on grassy surfaces, lower amounts on roads.



Temperatures will tumble into the mid-20s overnight as skies clear, so there will be slippery conditions for the Friday morning commute.



After sunrise, conditions will improve quickly and highs Friday will reach the lower 40s under sunny skies.



It will be a sunny weekend with temperatures climbing into the lower-50's Saturday and upper-50's Sunday.