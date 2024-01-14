PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in several counties in the Triad, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday in Alleghany County, Surry County and Wilkes County.

Snow is expected with a total accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Impacts will include slippery road conditions that could impact morning and evening commutes.

Winds chills are expected to be in the mid-teens to upper 20s on Monday morning.