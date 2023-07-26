(WGHP) — Back on June 8, just over a month ago, it became official we have an El Niño. So what exactly does this mean for us?

First, let’s discuss the origins of El Niño. The first observed was by fishermen in the 1500s, although it most certainly had been happening much longer than those first recorded observations. They noticed the water was much warmer than normal, and it peaked in December near Christmas.

The full name, at the time, was “El Niño de Navidad.” In Spanish, El Niño translates to “The Boy,” and “Navidad” means Christmas, so “El Niño de Navidad” was originally named for Jesus, given the time it peaks.

What is El Niño?

El Niño produces warmer than normal water off the Pacific Coast west of South America, and it comes back on an irregular cycle anywhere from every three to seven years.

NOAA takes measurements in the Pacific Ocean, and this shows we crossed into an El Niño pattern earlier in June.

It also appears we are on course for a strong El Niño. This next graphic shows the peaking in late December, right on schedule.

How will El Niño impact hurricane season?

Before we get to the winter, El Niños are known to have an impact on our late summer and fall hurricane seasons too.

The warm Pacific water causes the subtropical jet stream to become stronger. This usually decreases tropical activity by producing more wind shear.

However, this year we may still see plenty of activity because the water in the Tropical Atlantic is warmer than normal. So hopefully El Niño will help lower tropical activity, but the warm water will likely make up for some of that.

How will El Niño impact winter?

After the hurricane season, we have to think about winter.

This same subtropical jet stream keeps the deep south wetter than normal. This pattern increases flood potential across the deep south. We are also usually a little cooler than normal.

No promises here, but given wetter than normal and usually being a little cooler, maybe this winter we will get some decent snowfall. After the past 2 years, we are due.