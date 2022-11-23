TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season in sight, the tropics have finally wound down, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet.

The National Hurricane Center said in a Wednesday outlook that no new tropical cyclones are expected to develop in the Atlantic basin through the next five days. The news comes after an active few weeks in the tropics following Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole, which crisscrossed Florida 43 days apart from one another.

Since 1984, there have been a total of five off-season storms reaching hurricane strength. The latest was in 2016 when Category 1 Hurricane Alex hit Bermuda in mid-January. Minimal damage was inflicted.

Thankfully, “No tropical activity is expected through the Thanksgiving weekend,” WFLA Meteorologist Leigh Spann said. “The ocean temperature has continued to cool and that decreases the likelihood of any significant tropical development.”

While the Atlantic basin is currently empty, it’s important to note there is still one week left in the 2022 hurricane season, which officially ends Wednesday, Nov. 30 this year. Further, the NHC’s five-day outlook doesn’t take into consideration the likelihood of an off-season storm or hurricane.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) defines the hurricane off-season as taking place between May 31 and Dec. 1. However, NOAA says most (97%) of all Atlantic tropical cyclones occur during the regular hurricane season which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

In the past six years, there have been six tropical storm formations and one subtropical storm formation in the tropics.

“If something were to form, the more frequent cold fronts generally help to push systems away from the U.S. coast,” Spann said.