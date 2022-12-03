The majority of the Piedmont Triad picked up between 0.10″ and 0.50″ of rain today with a few areas seeing more than half an inch of rain. The rain is done for the remainder of the weekend and we’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight.

Temperatures drop into the 30s Sunday morning and we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to end the weekend.

Temperatures will be below freezing again Monday morning with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s.

Weather across the Piedmont Triad

Rain chances return Monday evening/night and we’ll have a chance for rain Tuesday through Friday.

As of today, the highest rain chances look to be on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday (40%-60%). Skies will be mostly cloudy for the majority of the work week.

Afternoon temperatures reach the mid 50s by Tuesday and will approach the low to mid 60s for the second half of the week with mornings in the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures begin to drop on Friday and the downward temperature trend continues into next weekend with highs returning to the low 50s by Saturday.