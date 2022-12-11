After a cloudy weekend, the clouds roll out overnight Sunday and we’ll start the work week off with sunshine.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s Monday morning. High temperatures reach the low 50s.

Sunshine sticks around Monday and Tuesday and although we’ll finally see some sunshine this week, it won’t last long. Tuesday starts off with temperatures in the low 30s and afternoon highs reaching the mid 40s.

Clouds begin to roll back in Tuesday night and by Wednesday, rain chances return to the forecast.

The good news about this week is we’ll only have two rainy days before the sunshine returns next weekend.

Rain sticks around Wednesday, Wednesday night, and most of Thursday before clearing out Thursday night. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday before the sunshine returns Saturday.

The bad news about this week, for those who aren’t a fan of cold weather, is that we’ll struggle to get out of the 40s in the afternoons making this week the coldest week this month.

Morning temperatures remain in the 30s for the majority of the week and afternoons range from the low 40s to upper 40s.