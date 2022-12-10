Is anyone else ready for some sunshine with how cloudy it’s been this week? Well, unfortunately, cloud cover remains in place for the rest of the weekend. But sunshine is finally in the forecast!

Temperatures fall into the low 40s Sunday morning and we’ll see the potential for isolated showers Sunday morning. Cloudy skies stick around Sunday but by Sunday night, we’ll finally start to see the cloud cover clear out.

Weather across the Piedmont Triad

Sunshine returns Monday with temperatures in the mid 30s in the morning and highs reaching the low 50s.

This week will bring the coldest temperatures we’ve seen so far this December. PTI airport has not yet recorded a high temperature in the 40s this month, and we’ll see the 40s Tuesday into next weekend.

Thanks to clear skies Monday night, we’ll see temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s Tuesday morning. Another sunny day Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s.

The sunshine only lasts through Tuesday before clouds return Tuesday night. Not only will the clouds return for Wednesday, but we’ll also see rain chances return for the middle of the week.

Rain looks likely Wednesday with temperatures in the low 40s in the afternoon. Rain chances linger overnight into Thursday and high temperatures remain in the 40s.

The rain clears out into Thursday night and eventually, we’ll see the sunshine through the clouds to end the work week.

Morning temperatures remain in the 30s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.