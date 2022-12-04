After last night’s cold front, temperatures today have been roughly 10 degrees colder than yesterday. Temperatures drop into the 30s overnight with partly cloudy skies.

We’ll start Monday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 30s. Afternoon highs reach the low 50s and cloud cover increases into the afternoon hours leaving us with mostly cloudy skies by the end of the day.

Weather across the Piedmont Triad

A stray shower will be possible after 2 PM Monday, however, most will stay dry until late Monday night. A 50% chance of rain moves in after 9 PM Monday and we’ll hold on to rain chances from Monday night through Friday this week.

Rain chances look highest on Tuesday and Friday (50%) this week with isolated to scattered showers possible Wednesday and Thursday (30%-40%). Though we’ll have rain chances each day this week, it doesn’t look like any particular day will be a washout. Either way, you’ll want to keep the rain gear with you!

Rainfall totals over the next 7 days look to be between 0.5″ to 1″ with locally higher totals possible for some.

As of today, it looks like we’ll see a break from rain chances next Saturday before low rain chances return Sunday.

Temperature-wise, we’ll be switching between winter and fall this week. Morning temperatures will be warmest Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with many in the low to mid 50s.

Our afternoons will also be warmest those days with highs in the low to mid 60s. Mornings return to the 30s and 40s next weekend with afternoons back in the low 50s.