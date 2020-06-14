Week of rain, possible thunderstorms ahead for Piedmont

Make sure you keep your umbrellas nearby this week. A stationary storm system will bring scattered showers to the Piedmont for the next several days.

There is a 70% chance of rain on Monday with highs only in the middle 60s.

Scattered showers are also possible Monday night with lows in the upper 50s. Looks like the rain will pick up on Tuesday afternoon with highs remaining in the middle 60s.

There is a 40% chance of rain on Wednesday with lows in the upper 50s and afternoon highs around 70.

Thursday will be a soggy day as well with lows in the lower 60s and highs in the middle 70s. On Thursday afternoon, we might hear a rumble of thunder.

Finally on Friday, the stationary system will begin to move out.

That means Friday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Friday will climb into the lower 80s.

Saturday will be a warm day as well with highs near 90 degrees.

The Piedmont Triad International Airport normally records their first 90 degree day in May. If the forecast holds, we might hit 90 degrees on Sunday.

As a reminder, Sunday, June 21 is Fathers’ Day.