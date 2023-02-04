(WGHP) — Saturday was one of our coldest days since Christmas with morning temperatures in the low 20s and highs remaining in the 30s and low 40s. At least we saw plenty of sunshine to kick off our weekend- unfortunately, it’s short-lived. Cloud cover begins to increase Saturday night into Sunday morning.

We’ll wake up Sunday with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Mostly cloudy skies take over to end the weekend and highs reach the upper 40s and low 50s. A 10% chance of a stray shower may be possible between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. as a pocket of showers moves in from the south. However, most of this rain should remain to our east over the Triangle.

Weather across the Piedmont Triad

The sun returns Monday leaving us with mostly sunny skies! Temperatures also begin to warm up heading into the week ahead. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s Monday and Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday looks like one of the best days of the week for those who enjoy warmer weather! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with morning temperatures in the low 40s and highs reaching the mid 60s.

We’ll see a change in the weather pattern by the end of the work week, with rain chances returning Thursday and Friday. The good news- temperatures remain in the low 50s in the morning and we’ll still have highs in the low to mid 60s.

Lingering showers look possible Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall to kick off the weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the low 50s on Saturday.