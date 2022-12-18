(WGHP) — Buckle up, we’ve got a cold week ahead!

Temperatures Sunday evening fall into the 30s after sunset. While we’ll remain in the 30s until 10 p.m., northwest winds will make it feel like the mid to upper 20s this evening.

Clear skies overnight allow temperatures to drop into the mid 20s Monday morning.

We’ll start the week with sunshine, but cloud cover will increase slightly by Monday afternoon leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs reach the mid 40s.

Morning temperatures remain in the upper 20s Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Skies will remain partly cloudy through mid-week.

Wednesday night marks the return of rain chances in the Piedmont Triad. Temperatures will remain above freezing into Thursday morning and will reach the mid 40s by the afternoon. Since we remain above freezing, we’re talking just rain from Wednesday night through Thursday night.

Friday is when the forecast becomes a little more complicated. Arctic air arrives by midday Friday with lingering moisture possible through the afternoon.

Friday’s temperatures will drop throughout the day, so we’ll be warmest in the morning (upper 30s) with temps falling below freezing after lunchtime.

We’ll start Friday off with rain since temperatures will still be above freezing. However, there’s a possibility that by midday Friday, rain could begin to transition to winter precipitation (freezing rain or snow).

It’s too early to know exactly what we’ll see by Friday but right now, the end of the week looks more like a rain event than a winter weather event.

We’ll also see strong winds Friday as the arctic air arrives. Southwest winds will be 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph possible. Our feels like temperatures will be in the single digits by Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Temperatures continue to plummet into Christmas weekend. We’ll start Saturday (Christmas Eve Day) in the 10s, feeling like the single digits, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 20s, feeling like the teens.

Christmas Day temperatures will be in the 10s in the morning, still feeling like the single digits, with afternoon highs reaching the low 30s, but feeling like the low to mid 20s.

Keeping in mind that we’ll see precipitation from Wednesday night through Friday and temperatures well below freezing for the weekend, we’ll need to watch for black ice next weekend.