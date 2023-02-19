(WGHP) — A warm week ahead for the Triad! Temperatures fall into the 40s Sunday night, leaving us with temperatures in the low 40s Monday morning.

Skies remain mostly cloudy Monday with afternoon temperatures reaching the 60s. A low chance for a few showers into Monday afternoon and early evening, however, most will remain dry.

Weather across the Piedmont Triad

A few showers remain possible on Tuesday with rain chances at 20%. Temperatures continue to climb with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and high temps reaching the upper 60s.

A stray shower may be possible into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies to kick off the day. Sun will be able to peak through clouds by the afternoon and high temperatures reach the 70s.

Thursday will be our warmest day of the week with morning temperatures in the low 60s and afternoon temperatures flirting with the low 80s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Thursday, making it feel like late spring or early summer. Not only will it be very warm Thursday, but it’ll also be windy. Southwest winds will be sustained between 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph possible.

A weak cold front with move through Thursday night into Friday and temperatures will drop slightly to end the week. Friday morning temperatures will be in the low 50s with highs in the upper 60s. The coldest air arrives Saturday with morning temps in the 40s and highs in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs return to the 60s by the end of the weekend.

The front will also mark the return of low rain chances (20%-30%) heading into the weekend. Showers will be possible on Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday.