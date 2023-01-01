We finally saw a little bit of sunshine break through the clouds Sunday afternoon, and we’ll hold onto partly cloudy skies this evening with temperatures in the 50s.

Temperatures fall into the 40s Monday morning, but we’ll start Monday with mostly cloudy skies and areas of patchy dense fog.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around through lunchtime before we start to see a little more sunshine by the afternoon. Monday’s high temperatures reach the 60s.

See everyone’s winter weather predictions

We’ll have the potential for more fog Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs return to the 60s by Tuesday afternoon. Isolated showers will be possible beginning in the afternoon Tuesday before increased rain chances move in Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Wednesday looks like our warmest and wettest day of the week with rain chances around 70%. We’ll be in a “warm sector” Wednesday, ahead of our next cold front, so temperatures will be in the upper 50s in the morning with highs in the mid 60s.

The cold front moves through into Thursday which drops temperatures into the 40s in the morning and the 50s in the afternoon.

Cooler air arrives into Friday and the weekend with morning temperatures returning to the 20s and 30s and afternoon in the upper 40s and low 50s. The end of the week also marks the return of mostly sunny skies!