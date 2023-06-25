(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad has both a slight and enhanced risk of severe weather on Monday.

A quiet but toasty Sunday evening is in store for the Triad with temperatures in the 80s through 9 p.m. The skies will remain mostly sunny, however, we’ll begin to see increased cloud cover towards sunset.

There will be partly cloudy skies overnight Sunday into Monday morning with morning temperatures in the upper 60s.

While Monday will begin quietly, the Triad is under a slight (level 2 of 5) and enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather in the afternoon and evening.

Any sun we see on Monday is not a good thing because it will make the atmosphere more unstable and more likely for strong/severe storms.

Afternoon high temperatures reach the upper 80s and strong to severe storms are likely across the area between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday as a cluster of storms pushes through the area.

All severe weather hazards are in play with storms on Monday.

The highest threat is damaging winds, however, large hail, a tornado, lightning and flash flooding are all possible.

Since this is during the afternoon/evening commute Monday, make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts such as downloading the FOX8 app with notifications turned on.

Bring any loose items from your yard indoors Sunday night or Monday morning so they don’t blow away.

Also, make a plan for your family in the event of a tornado warning.

Do you know where to shelter? Find the lowest, most interior room (i.e. closet, bathroom, basement, etc.) without windows in your house and designate that as your family’s shelter during a tornado warning.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies remain Tuesday with morning temperatures in the mid 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s. Isolated showers/storms can’t be ruled out but the chance for rain is 30%.

Sunshine dominates on Wednesday and Thursday leaving us to dry out. Temperatures are in the low to mid 60s in the morning with highs in the mid 80s.

Mostly sunny skies remain Friday with morning temperatures in the mid 60s and highs nearing 90 degrees. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. The chance of rain is 20%.

Our afternoon highs remain close to 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday and morning temperatures will be in the low 70s. Isolated to scattered rain/storm chances return for the weekend before the Fourth of July. Saturday’s chance for rain is 30% and Sunday’s chance of rain is 40%.