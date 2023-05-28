(WGHP) — Widespread rainfall continues in the mountains and foothills through the late afternoon and evening, while scattered showers and light rain continue across the Piedmont Triad. Temperatures remain in the low 60s and upper 50s.

Another round of widespread rainfall is expected overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Memorial Day will begin with more widespread rain in the early morning hours with temperatures in the upper 50s. Throughout the morning, rain will begin to taper off and we may even see a break around the late morning and early afternoon hours. By Monday afternoon, isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Temperatures begin to warm up throughout the week with morning temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday and highs reaching the low 70s. While rain chances will begin to decrease throughout the week, isolated to scattered showers and storms remain possible Tuesday afternoon. The chance for storms on Tuesday is 40%.

Morning temperatures remain in the low 60s for the remainder of the week. Wednesday afternoon temperatures reach the mid 70s with decreasing cloud cover throughout the day and a 30% chance for showers/storms.

Thursday and Friday afternoon highs reach the upper 70s and low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray showers remain possible but the majority of the Triad will remain dry.

By the weekend, isolated showers/storms will be possible however the rain chances are 30%. Both Saturday and Sunday mornings will be in the low to mid 60s. Saturday afternoon will reach the low 80s with highs on Sunday in the upper 70s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend.