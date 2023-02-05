(WGHP) — Skies clear Sunday night leaving us with sunshine to kick off our work week!

You’re still going to want the coats in the mornings this week, but we’re looking at some warmer temperatures through Friday. Many will be nearly 10 to 15 degrees above normal for February.

Monday and Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 50s both days with a mix of sun and clouds returning Tuesday.

We’ll hold on to a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with morning temperatures in the low 40s. By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures reach the mid 60s!

Afternoon temperatures remain in the low to mid 60s through Friday. Mostly cloudy skies return Thursday and so does a low rain chance.

A 30% chance of rain will remain in the forecast from Thursday through Saturday. Rainfall totals over the three days don’t look too impressive with many receiving between 0.10 inches and 0.25 inches.

By next weekend, a cold front will allow temperatures to return to the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.