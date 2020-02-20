Videos capture snowfall in the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some couldn't wait for this day. Others were dreading it. But ready or not, snow is finally here.

Thursday afternoon, viewers began to send in video of snow, including Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County and Pinnacle.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

Precipitation begins as a rain/snow mixture around lunchtime, then changes to all snow by mid-afternoon.

Highs today will be in the upper 30s early, then fall through the afternoon.

Snow tapers off before midnight, leaving 1 to 1 1/2 inches of accumulation on grassy surfaces, lower amounts on roads.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video