(WGHP) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in Alleghany County and Surry County.

The advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Snow and ice accumulations of 1-2 inches are currently projected in portions of northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia that are affected by the Winter Weather Advisory.

Slippery road conditions will continue throughout the day with more snow and ice being present in higher elevations.

People throughout the Triad likely awoke to an unfamiliar sight this year with ice accumulating on their windshields this morning.

Snow flurries have been observed in parts of the Triad not currently affected by the Winter Weather Advisory. However, cold and rainy conditions are expected to continue throughout Sunday.