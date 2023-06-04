(WGHP) — Severe Thunderstorms rained down across several Triad counties on Saturday night, causing damage throughout the region.
The warning was in effect in Rockingham County as well as Forsyth County, Davidson County, Guilford County, Davie County and Stokes County.
Winds of 60 mph, as well as quarter-sized hail, were reported in the storms. Around 1,000 people in the Eden area still remain without power, according to a Duke Energy Outage map.
The following locations were among the places in the Triad affected by the storms:
- Eden
- Reidsville
- Wentworth
- Winston-Salem
- High Point
- Lexington
- Thomasville
- Clemmons
- Arcadia
- Welcome
- Greensboro
- Summerfield
- Walkertown
- Kernersville
- Stokesdale
- Sedge Garden
- Colfax
- Belews Creek
- Madison
- Walnut Cove
- Pine Hall
- Ellisboro
- Germanton
- Dillard
- Belews Lake
- Mocksville
- Bermuda Run
- Cooleemee
- Fork Church
- Advance
If you have a video of storm damage that you would like to submit please email us at news@wghp.com.