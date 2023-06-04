(WGHP) — Severe Thunderstorms rained down across several Triad counties on Saturday night, causing damage throughout the region.

The warning was in effect in Rockingham County as well as Forsyth County, Davidson County, Guilford County, Davie County and Stokes County.

Winds of 60 mph, as well as quarter-sized hail, were reported in the storms. Around 1,000 people in the Eden area still remain without power, according to a Duke Energy Outage map.

The following locations were among the places in the Triad affected by the storms:

Eden

Reidsville

Wentworth

Winston-Salem

High Point

Lexington

Thomasville

Clemmons

Arcadia

Welcome

Greensboro

Summerfield

Walkertown

Kernersville

Stokesdale

Sedge Garden

Colfax

Belews Creek

Madison

Walnut Cove

Pine Hall

Ellisboro

Germanton

Dillard

Belews Lake

Mocksville

Bermuda Run

Cooleemee

Fork Church

Advance

If you have a video of storm damage that you would like to submit please email us at news@wghp.com.