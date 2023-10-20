(WGHP) — Hail is coming down across the Piedmont Triad as storms roll through on Friday afternoon.

After 7 p.m., shower chances should begin to taper off, but a stray shower will remain possible through midnight.

Overnight, skies will clear, and temperatures will fall into the mid-40s.

A beautiful weekend is ahead of us in the Piedmont Triad.

We’ll see morning temperatures in the mid-40s both Saturday and Sunday and afternoon highs in the mid to upper-60s.

Sunshine dominates all weekend long.

It’ll also be a little breezy this weekend with west and northwest winds between 10 and 15 mph.

Wind gusts will approach 25 mph.