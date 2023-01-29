(WGHP) — After a few rounds of showers Sunday, rain chances continue through the evening and overnight hours. We’ll see a few rounds of rainfall through midnight with rain chances increasing after midnight.

Showers will be possible through the early morning hours Monday with lingering rain possible by 7 a.m. The good news is the rain clears out by mid-morning Monday and by the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures reach the upper 50s and low 60s on Monday, making it the warmest day of the week.

Weather across the Piedmont Triad

Unsettled weather remains for the remainder of the week with rain chances each day through Friday. Keep the rain gear nearby!

Most of Tuesday will be on the drier side with stray showers possible during the day. However, rain chances increase Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will start with rain, but we may see a brief break in rain chances before rain returns into Wednesday night and Thursday.

Another round of rain looks possible Thursday with lingering showers possible into early Friday morning.

Temperatures will remain above freezing during the work week, resulting in cold rain. Once the rain clears out Friday, the colder air moves in.

Temperatures drop heading into the weekend with mornings in the 20s and afternoons in the 30s and 40s.