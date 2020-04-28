Watch Van’s Weather School: April 23 episode

Van's Weather School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton’s fifth episode of Van’s Weather School is posted above.

What weather and/or science questions do you have? FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton will answer them during Weather School each Thursday at 3 p.m. The school is streamed on www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook page.

Van is heading into the virtual classroom to try to help with distanced learning for kids (but fun for adults, too). Send your questions to weatherschool@wghp.com. Along with your question, please include your name, grade, age and school!

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Latest Weather News

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter