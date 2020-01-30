To apply to become a Van’s Weather Kid, please have your child send a hand-written letter to the below address telling us why he/she wants to be a Weather Kid. Ages: 8-13. We also need the letter to include their address and phone number, as well as a recent photo.
Van’s Weather Kid
2005 Francis Street
High Point, NC 27263
Become a Van’s Weather Kid!
To apply to become a Van’s Weather Kid, please have your child send a hand-written letter to the below address telling us why he/she wants to be a Weather Kid. Ages: 8-13. We also need the letter to include their address and phone number, as well as a recent photo.