Tropical Storms Marco, Laura could become hurricanes as they both move toward Louisiana

Tropical Storm Marco could become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico as it moves toward the Gulf Coast states.

If Tropical Storm Marco follows the forecast, the hurricane could make landfall in Louisiana on Monday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Laura will move across the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and then enter the Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

If Tropical Storm Laura follows the forecast, it could strengthen into a hurricane as well and make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Laura is currently headed for the Dominican Republic and continues to dump heavy rain across portions of Puerto Rico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to Key West and for the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay.

The government of Cuba has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba and Granma.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Andros Island.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.