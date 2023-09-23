HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tropical Storm Ophelia is moving out of North Carolina and crossing into Virginia, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory.

The storm is crossing into southeastern Virginia. However, it is still causing tropical storm conditions over the Outer Banks.

The storm is currently around 50 miles south of Richmond, Virginia and about 160 miles southwest of Ocean City, Maryland.

There are reported maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Ophelia is moving north at 12 mph.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Hatteras Inlet, North Carolina to Duck.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations, according to the National Hurricane Center. This is a life-threatening situation. People in these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect in:

Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina to Fenwick Island, Delaware

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach

Water could reach the following levels due to storm surges in these areas:

Hatteras Inlet, NC to Duck, NC…2-4 ft

James and York Rivers…2-4 ft

Rappahannock River…2-4 ft

Lower Potomac River…2-4 ft

Duck, NC to Manasquan Inlet, NJ…1-3 ft

Upper Chesapeake Bay…1-3 ft

Delaware Bay…1-3 ft

Surf City NC, NC to Hatteras Inlet, NC…1-2 ft

Neuse and Bay Rivers…1-2 ft

Pamlico and Pungo Rivers…1-2 ft

Albemarle and Pamlico Sound…1-2 ft

Tropical storm conditions will continue to affect the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia through Saturday night. An additional 1-3 inches of rain is expected in North Carolina.

Flash floods are a possibility throughout North Carolina as well as the rest of the mid-Atlantic states up to New Jersey. Isolated river flooding is also a possibility in areas with heavy rainfall.

A tornado or two could also possibly occur over parts of the East Coast.