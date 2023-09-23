HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tropical Storm Ophelia has made landfall and is making its way inland over North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory.

Ophelia is bringing tropical storm conditions with it across the East Coast.

The storm is currently around 75 miles north-northwest of Cape Lookout and about 125 miles north-northeast of Cape Fear.

Maximum sustained winds of 50 mph have been reported. The storm is moving north at 13 mph.

Strom Surge Warnings are in place for:

Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina to Chincoteague, Virginia

Chesapeake Bay south of Colonial Beach, Virginia

Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

Portions of Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations, according to the National Hurricane Center. This is a life-threatening situation. People in these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect in:

East of Cape Lookout, North Carolina to Fenwick Island, Delaware

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach

A Storm Surge Watch is in place for the remainder of Pamlico and Albermarle Sounds.

Water could reach the following levels due to storm surges in these areas:

Neuse and Bay Rivers…3-5 feet

Pamlico and Pungo Rivers…3-5 feet

Chesapeake Bay south of Colonial Beach…2-4 feet

Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina to Chincoteague, Virginia…2-4 feet

Albemarle Sound…2-4 feet

Chincoteague, VA to Manasquan Inlet, NJ…1-3 feet

Upper Chesapeake Bay…1-3 feet

Delaware Bay…1-3 feet

Ophelia is currently forecasted to produce 3-5 inches of rainfall in portions of eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia through Saturday night. Some areas could experience isolated higher totals of up to 8 inches of rainfall.

2-4 inches of rainfall are expected in the mid-Atlantic United States through Sunday and 1-3 inches of rainfall are expected across southern New York and southern New England through Monday morning.

Flash floods are a possibility throughout North Carolina as well as the rest of the mid-Atlantic states up to New Jersey. Isolated river flooding is also a possibility in areas with heavy rainfall.

A tornado or two could also possibly occur over parts of the East Coast.

How will this affect the Triad?

Showers are expected overnight and during the morning on Saturday. Rainfall totals will be between 1/3″ and 1/2″ with some localized spots getting 3/4″.

Showers and wind start to diminish by Saturday afternoon. Clouds are going to remain, so highs are going to be cool, in the mid-60s. We will see huge improvements on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and highs returning to the mid-70s.