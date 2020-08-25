As Marco weakens, the threat of Tropical Storm Laura rises as forecasters warn it may make landfall on the Gulf Coast as a major hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Marco has reduced to a post-tropical cyclone off the coast of Louisiana, about 60 mile south of Morgan City. The storm is moving west at 10 mph with 30 mph sustained winds.

Forecasters say Marco is expected to continue moving west for the next day or so until it dissipates.

Tropical Storm Laura, however, is still gaining strength.

Tropical Storm Laura may make landfall as ‘major hurricane,’ National Hurricane Center warns (National Hurricane Center)

Laura is currently about 85 miles northwest of the western tip of Cuba and about 680 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The storm is moving west-northwest at 17 mph with 65 mph winds.

It’s expected to continue on this path through Tuesday, as the center moves away from Cuba and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, before taking a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday.

The tropical storm is expected to become a major hurricane over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday as it approaches upper Texas and southwest Louisiana.

On Thursday, the storm will move inland into Texas and Louisiana.

A Storm Surge Watch is in place for the following locations:

– San Luis Pass, Texas, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi

– Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in place for the follow locations:

– San Luis Pass, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in place for the follow locations:

– Cuban provinces of Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth

– Dry Tortugas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in place for the follow locations:

– San Luis Pass to Freeport, Texas

– Morgan City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Mississippi River