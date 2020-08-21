Tropical Storm Laura forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression 13 has become Tropical Storm Laura, the National Hurricane Center said in an 11 a.m. update.

The storm is about 210 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, heading west at about 18 mph.

Over the next couple days, the hurricane center expects Laura to pick up pace as it moved west-northwest.

The center of the storm will likely move near or over the northern Leeward Islands on Friday before reaching Puerto Rico on Saturday. Laura will approach Hispaniola late Saturday and early Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Puerto Rica, the Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic and the southern Haitian Peninsula could see three to six inches of rain through Sunday with a maximum of eight inches.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for:

-Puerto Rica, Vieques and Culebra

-The U.S. Virgin Islands

-Saba and St. Eustatius

-St. Maarten

-St. Martin and St. Barthelmy

-Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, and Montserrat

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

-The northern coast of the DOminican Republic from Cabo Cabron to the border with Haiti

-The northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic

-The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands