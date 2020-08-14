Tropical Storm Kyle forms; is the earliest ‘K’ storm on record

Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday evening, becoming the earliest forming “K” storm on record.

The previous earliest “K” storm was Katrina in 2005.

The storm is currently about 185 miles southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, and is moving east-northeast at 17 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

A continued east-northeastward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected for the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

No watches or warnings are in effect and the storm is not expected to pose any threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Josephine is also churning in the Atlantic.

Josephine is about 460 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at 16 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The storm is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression by Sunday and turn back to the northeast. Based on the current forecast, Josephine is not expected to pose any significant threat to the U.S.