Tropical Storm Isaias expected to become a hurricane; North Carolina shown on forecast track

Tropical Storm Isaias is now forecast to become a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 p.m., the storm is 250 miles southeast of the southeastern Bahamas moving northwest at 20 mph.

It has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the northwest Bahamas.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the east coast of Florida from Ocean Reef northward to Sebastian Inlet.

According to the NHC forecast track, the storm could reach the North Carolina coast as a hurricane around 2 p.m. Monday.