Tropical Storm Fay forms off North Carolina coast

Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the North Carolina coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory, the storm is 40 miles east of Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

The system is expected to move north-northeastward along the mid-Atlantic coast tonight through Friday night.

The system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall that could cause some flash flooding across portions of eastern North Carolina, the coastal mid-Atlantic and southern New England during the next few days.

Gusty winds are also possible along the North Carolina Outer Banks today, and along the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts Friday and Saturday.