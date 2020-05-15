Tropical Storm Arthur, the first named storm of the 2020 season, will likely form over the weekend

Warm weather has returned.

Skies will go from mostly clear to partly cloudy through the weekend.

Lows in the lower 60s and highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances are small and mainly NW over the weekend. Better chances return to the piedmont on Monday and Tuesday.

Highs go from the mid 80s on Monday back to the lower 70s on Tuesday. Next week we will see a chance for showers linger through Thursday.

The chance for the tropical system is now at 80% within 48 hours.

If we get a tropical storm, the name will be Arthur. Over the past 11 years, there have been seven named May storms.

Historically, we get early season systems from old stalled fronts off the coast. Once we get deeper into June and July, there is less activity, and then it picks up again in August.

If this one forms, it will keep most of the wind and rain off the coast. It will be nearest our coast on Monday. A few showers are expected, mainly on the outer banks.

The rip tide threat will be higher this weekend. Waves early next week will grow to near six feet on some of our beaches