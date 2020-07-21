Tropical Depression 7 forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Seven formed over the central tropical Atlantic on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

An advisory was issued for the depression at 5 p.m.

“The depression is south of a strong subtropical ridge over the central Atlantic, and over the next several days it should turn generally westward and accelerate as it encounters the easterly flow associated with the ridge,” the NHC said.

Seven is currently moving west-northwest at 8 mph with 35 mph maximum sustained winds.

It is expected to become a tropical storm by Wednesday.