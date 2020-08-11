Tropical Depression 11 forms in the Atlantic, expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Josephine

Tropical Depression 11 has formed in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory on the depression at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

It is currently 1,110 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands moving west at 16 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Wednesday night, according to the NHC.

If the depression strengthens to a tropical storm, it will be named Josephine.

The current record for the earliest Atlantic “J” storm is Jose on Aug. 22, 2005.

