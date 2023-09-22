HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina may be dealing with a new tropical or subtropical storm later today… if this happens, it will be named Ophelia.

Even if the area of low pressure doesn’t become tropical, it will be a problem-maker for our coast. There are Tropical Storm Warnings in effect from Cape Fear, NC to Fenwick Island, DE. Storm Surge watches and warnings have been issued for the Albemarle and Pamlico sounds.

Here in the Piedmont Triad, skies will transition from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and highs are going to be in the mid-70s on Friday and rain will probably arrive around 10 p.m.

Wind will be a noticeable issue starting this afternoon. Expect sustained winds between 14 and 16 mph with gusts between 20 and 25 mph from noon until midnight. After that, wind gusts increase to between 30 and 35 mph overnight.

Showers are expected overnight and during the morning on Saturday. Rainfall totals will be between 1/3″ and 1/2″ with some localized spots getting 3/4″.

Showers and wind start to diminish by Saturday afternoon. Clouds are going to remain, so highs are going to be cool, in the mid-60s. We will see huge improvements on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and highs returning to the mid-70s.