Triad faces showers, gusty winds as inches of rain create flash flood risk

Wednesday brings continued showers and gusty winds.

Highs and lows are expected to hover in the mid-50s.

The Triad has already gotten 3 or more inches of rain, and another 1 to 3 inches is still coming.

“A stalled upper low will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain to central North Carolina today and tonight,” Kate Garner, of the FOX8 Max Weather Center, said. “There is a moderate risk of excessive rainfall from the Triangle westward, with a slight risk elsewhere.”

Flash flooding will be possible, especially in urban areas. The FOX8 viewing area is under a Flash Flood Watch.

Scattered showers could become moderate to heavy as the day progresses, especially in the evening.

Wednesday night, the heaviest rain will come through, especially in those Western counties.

Thursday morning will remain wet, but showers will be tapering down Thursday evening.