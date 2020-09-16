Triad faces risk of ‘excessive rainfall’ from Hurricane Sally

Hurricane Sally (National Hurricane Center)

Hurricane Sally has made landfall near Gulf Shores in Alabama, and North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad is a day away from seeing the impacts.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said that the FOX8 viewing area is under a flash flood watch on Thursday.

“We do have a slight risk, 10 to 20% chance, of excessive rainfall here,” Byrd said. “A moderate risk has been moved up into our southern counties from yesterday.”

Rowan, Davidson and Montgomery counties have a 20 to 50% chance of seeing torrential rain that could create flooding.

Byrd forecasts about three inches of rain in the Triad by Friday morning, and as high as four to six inches in those southern Piedmont counties.