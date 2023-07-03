(WGHP) — It’s going to be an oppressively hot and humid Monday with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices in the lower 100s. We have a 50% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms that could be strong to severe. The primary threat will be from damaging winds, though hail cannot be ruled out.

After the storms pass, we’ll have a quiet night ahead with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 70s tomorrow morning.

July 4 will continue to be hot with highs near 90°. There is a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms, but for now, the forecast looks pretty good for fireworks shows in the evening.

Wednesday will be the last day (for a bit) with highs at or above 90°. There is still a 30% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorms.

Starting Thursday, highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s, and that will continue through the weekend. Every afternoon, there is a 40% to 60% chance of thunderstorms.